Pakistan Post Establishes A Night Post Office At Multan City

Published March 30, 2022

:Pakistan Post has established a night post office in Multan city under its modern and innovative plan

According to Pakistan Post, the initiative is aimed at meeting the growing needs of the people.

In the new post office, postal customers will have the opportunity to avail all postal services from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, including submission of utility bills, urgent mail service booking, money order service, and registration of letters.

