Pakistan Post Expands Counter Automation System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan Post expands Counter Automation System

Pakistan Post is expanding its Counter Automation System to all its 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) in the country

One hundred Post Offices throughout the country have already been provided with Counter automation facility for better service quality to the customers, an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Wednesday.

One hundred Post Offices throughout the country have already been provided with Counter automation facility for better service quality to the customers, an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Wednesday.

He said a Centralized Software Solution for Financial services has been developed by Pakistan Post.

Currently Electronic Money Order Service (EMOs), Online Computerized collection of all utility bills through Centralized Software Solution has been implemented at the 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) while rollout of Military Pension Payment System at 82 GPOs and three Post offices have been implemented.

However, Savings Bank and PT Record and Child Support Program (CSP) Services are in customization stage which will soon be implemented in 83 GPOs.

He said a PC-1 for digitization of Post Offices was also prepared on the basis of feasibility report.

