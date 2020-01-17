Pakistan Post expends financial services by launching PDS

UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th January 2020

Pakistan Post has further expanded its scope of financial services to cater the needs of urban population and business community; it launched the Postal Draft Service (PDS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has further expanded its scope of financial services to cater the needs of urban population and business community; it launched the Postal Draft Service (PDS).

This is very competitive as the service charges are nominal and the payment is relatively quicker compared to traditional banks, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said that this remittance service operates among Head Post Offices. "It can be used for remittance of money by individuals or organizations" he said.

He said that Pakistan Post also offers the Postal Order service.

"It is designed to fulfill requirements for small remittances at nominal commission" he added.

He said that this traditional postal service facilitates prospective students and would be employees to request prospectus, application forms and other relevant information.

"Pakistan Postal Orders are issued in the denominations of Rs. 10.00, Rs. 15.00, Rs. 20.00, Rs. 30.00 and Rs. 50.00" he said.

He said that Pakistan Postal Orders for fixed sum from Rs. 1.00 to 50 rupees are sold either for cash or for cheque and paid by all head and sub-post offices in the country.

