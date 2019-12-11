UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Extends Date Of Submission Of Application For PMIP Till Feb 20

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:47 PM

Pakistan Post has extended the date of submission of application for the Prime Minister Internship Programme (PMIP) till February 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post has extended the date of submission of application for the Prime Minister Internship Programme (PMIP) till February 20, 2020.

According to notification issued here, the Chief Coordinator Prime Minister Internship Program for Pakistan Post has extended the date of the internship.

Pakistan Post has initiated Prime Minister Internship Program under which opportunity is being offered across the country for internship.

The criteria for the Prime Minister Internship Program are Matriculation/equivalent graduation and equivalent.

Candidates were advised to apply on the proforma available on�www.pakpost.gov.pk.

All applications will either be submitted through email or reach concerned officers given below, on or before February 20. Candidates were advised to send complete documents duly attested, only by registered post, to the AD Staff of their respective district.

Pakistan Post will make final selection for the Prime Minister Internship Program as per requirements.

