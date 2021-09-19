Pakistan Post extends EP services at Industrial Estate Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has extended Express Post (EP) services including Urgent Mail Service (UMS) Urgent Money Order Service (UMO) and UMS cash on delivery at Industrial Estate Multan Post Office under Southern Punjab Circle.

According to notification, Director General Pakistan Post has allowed to start booking of EP services UMS, UMO and UMS-COD with existing infrastructure and man power in Industrial Estate Multan. In this regard, a special circular was also issued to the Postmaster General Southern Punjab, Circle.

The Postmaster General will arrange to provide a copy of the relevant Director General Special circular to the newly authorized Post Office to enable it to run the UMS/UMO/UMS-COD services properly.