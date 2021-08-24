UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Extends EP Services To Mianwali, Division

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:42 PM

Pakistan Post has extended Express Post (EP) services including Urgent Mail Service (UMS) to Mianwali, Division under northern Punjab Circle, Rawalpindi

According to a notification, the Director General has approved to start booking of EP services including UMS with existing infrastructure and manpower in Wan Bhachran Post Office, Mianwali, Division.

The Postmaster General Northern Punjab Circle, Rawalpindi will provide a copy of the relevant Director General Special Circular with all amendments made therein from time to time as well as other pertinent instructions to the newly authorized Post Office.

Division Superintendent of Postal Services Mianwali Division will urgently provide standardized printed forms, relevant books of receipts, UMS/UMO services stationery, etc to the above said Post Office commencing promptly the operation of newly introduced UMS/UMO services.

