Pakistan Post extends EP services to Southern Punjab Circle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has extended Express Post (EP) Services including Urgent Mail Service (UMS), Urgent Money Order (UMO) and UMS-Cash on Delivery (UMS-COD) to Southern Punjab Circle.

According to a notification on Monday, the Director General Pakistan Post has approved to start booking of EP services with existing infrastructure and man power in the Khanewal, Makhdoom Pur Pahoran, Post Office.

The Divisional Superintendent of Postal Services (Multan) will arrange to provide standardized printed forms, relevant books of receipts, UMS, UMO, UMS-COD services stationery etc to the said Post office for starting operation of newly introduced EP Services.