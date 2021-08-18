UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Extends Express Post Services To Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has extended Express Post (EP) services to Khairpur Nathan Shah Post Office, Jamshoro Division under Northern Sindh circle, Hyderabad.

The Pakistan Post Director General has approved to start booking of EP services including Urgent Mail Service (UMS) and UMS Cash on Delivery (COD) with existing infrastructure and man power, said a notification issued here.

The director general also issued directives to the Postmaster General Northern Sindh Circle to commence operation promptly with standard printed forms, relevant books of receipts and UMS services etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

