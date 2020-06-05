Pakistan Post focusing on info-tech to meet customer requirements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to meet requirements of its customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to meet requirements of its customers. "Pakistan Post is committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost amid risk of COVID-19", an official told APP on Thursday.

He said that Postal services were being provided in every nook and corner of the country.

He said that in addition to its traditional role, the Pakistan Post also performs agency functions on behalf of Federal and Provincial governments, which inter-alias include Savings Bank, Postal Life Insurance, Collection of Taxes, Collection of Electricity, Water, Sui Gas and Telephone bills.

"Pakistan Post is also providing a universal postal service network in harmony with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) strategy to ensure secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at affordable cost through utilization of people, process and technology and innovative product offerings", he informed.