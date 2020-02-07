UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Foreign Remittance Initiative (FRI) For Overseas Pakistan Offers Free Money Transfer Service

Pakistan Post Foreign Remittance Initiative (FRI) for overseas Pakistanis offer free of cost money transfer service in collaboration of National Bank of Pakistan initially at 500 post offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Post Foreign Remittance Initiative (FRI) for overseas Pakistanis offer free of cost money transfer service in collaboration of National Bank of Pakistan initially at 500 post offices.

According to Pakistan Post, Government was constantly looking for new ways to make it convenient for Pakistanis living at home and abroad to receive and send money.

In this regard, Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) has entered in an arrangement with National Bank of Pakistan under the umbrella of Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI).

Now Remittance Beneficiaries' can collect their remittance payments sent from abroad using NBP Remittance Services from the Pakistan Post Office locations free of charge.

Pakistan has the sixth largest diaspora population in the world, with approximately 7.6 million Pakistanis living abroad.

Pakistan received over $20 billion in remittances in FY2018, representing almost 7% of the country's GDP Customers wishing to send their remittances through Pakistan Post's selected branches can visit any of National Bank's correspondents and request a cash transaction for National Bank of Pakistan.

The booking agent will provide a secret code/PIN number to the remitter. The remitter has to share the PIN number with the customer and inform them about the exact amount send in Pakistani Rupees. The transactions can be sent free of charge (above US$200) and can be collected for Free from either National Bank of Pakistan or any participating Pakistan Post Office location.

It is simple to remit money to your beneficiary's account at National Bank of Pakistan or any other bank account in the country through Pakistan Post correspondents in minutes and that too free of charge.

