Pakistan Post Fully Restored EMS Plus Service For Int'l Mail

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Pakistan Post fully restored EMS Plus service for Int'l mail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has fully restored Express Mail Service (EMS) Plus to ensure timely delivery of international mail amid COVID-19 pandemic. Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Ahmed said that all the postal circles and regions are directed to encourage customers to book EMS Plus service, said a press release.

He said that EMS Plus articles are being delivered in 6 to 7 working days.

He said that the service was fully restored with an aim to ensure that customers do not face any problems in booking international mail. "The service is available in major cities and links the country with 173 countries worldwide" he said.

Akhlaque Ahmed said that Pakistan Post has put into action a comprehensive plan to be a progressive, modern and vibrant organization, marching with the pace of the time and taking innovative measures to cater for the changing demands of its clientele.

