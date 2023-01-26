Pakistan post holds online open court on Jan 26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post conducted an online Khuli Katchery (open court) in all postal circles on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to resolve the complaints of its customers.

According to official sources, the initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Communications and Postal Services for addressing the complaints of the users and improving the services of the department.

During the online interaction, the Director General of Pakistan Post listened to the complaints of the postal clients through online zoom meetings.

The Director General also issued orders to authorities concerned for resolving the grievances and providing all possible facilities to them.