Pakistan Post Int'l Letter Mail Tariff Revision Not Linked With COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

Pakistan Post Int'l letter mail tariff revision not linked with COVID-19

Pakistan Post has revised international letter mail tariff after nine years, but it has no linkage with COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has revised international letter mail tariff after nine years, but it has no linkage with COVID-19 pandemic.

According to department, Pakistan Post was sending international articles below the cost which resulted in 64 million/annum loss to government exchequer.

Due to increase in multiple cost components, Pakistan Post decided to revise its international letter mail tariff which included change in the value of Dollar which increased 86 per cent from 2011 to 2020.

besides that change in the value of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) which increased from PKR 137 to PKR 217 that is an increase of 58 per cent from 2011 to 2020.

Terminal dues (letter mail delivery charges) payable to destination country has increased considerably.�Air conveyance cost has increased including domestic cost and establishment costs have also increased.�Improvement has been brought in the rate structure.

The basic weight step has been increased to 50 gram which was previously 20 gm and air surcharge has been abolished. Registration charges are Rs. 280 per article and not for every 50 gm. It is same even for an item of two kg.

