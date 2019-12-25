Pakistan Post introduces Fax Mail Service to meet modern requirements

Pakistan Post has introduced a Fax Mail Service in the country to meet the modern requirements of rapid communication over short and long distances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Post has introduced a Fax Mail Service in the country to meet the modern requirements of rapid communication over short and long distances.

Documents for transmission through Fax Mail Service will be accepted upto a maximum size of A-4 which is 210 millmeters by 297 millimeters.

Fax Mail Service booking tarrif will be charged in cash for each page of letter of each page of document upto A-4 size without exception as for entire country Rs.

35 and between Rawalpindi and Islamabad and vice versa Rs. 20.

An official told APP that Pakistan Post is committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost.

"Pace with the changing communications market, Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what is traditionally regarded as a its core postal business", he said.