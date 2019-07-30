Pakistan Post introduces revolutionary initiatives to improve efficiency: DG Pakistan Post

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Post has introduced revolutionary initiatives in last year including Electronic Money Order (EMO) at doorstep, Mobile App, E-Commerce and Same Day Delivery services to improve efficiency and expand its network across the globe.

Director General Pakistan Post Dr. Naseer Ahmed Khan told APP that Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what is traditionally regarded.

He said that the department was committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost.

He said that to make lives of the people easy, Pakistan Post has launched the Electronic Money Order (EMO) service known as Post-to-doorstep which was initially offered window services only at General Post Offices (GPOs).

In order to ensure speedy services, Pakistan Post has opted for modern technology and taken revolutionary steps to improve efficiency and expand its network across the globe.

He said that on the special directive of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, in last year, Pakistan Post initiated inclusive measures to develop a better perception of its services among the public by ensuring timely delivery of mail, money and other articles.

Dr. Naseer Ahmed Khan said that Electronic Money Order (EMO) and same-day delivery services received excellent feedback from the customers.

Pakistan Post also launched a mobile application which allowed customers to track and trace their articles on cellular devices. The app also registers customer complaints to enhance their experience and improve Pakistan Post's efficacy.

Pakistan Post and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had recently signed an agreement for the renewal or modification of CNIC through Post Offices he said. "This pilot project was launched in 10 Post Offices and it will soon be extended to 100 Post Offices." Both the departments also signed another agreement for the expansion of franchise Post Offices", DG Pakistan Post said.

In a recent statement, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that Pakistan Post was entering into the country's logistic market, which at present was worth $34.2 billion and was growing at a rate of more than 18% per annum.

He said the Pakistan Post was expecting up to $1.5 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) on public private partnership model for its capacity building in the logistic sector.