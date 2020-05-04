Pakistan Post introduces slabs for registered mail

Pakistan Post has introduced slabs for registered mail service from 50 grams to 1 kilogram and 2kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has introduced slabs for registered mail service from 50 grams to 1 kilogram and 2kg.

Spokesman Pakistan Post told APP on Monday that simple mail weighing 2kg could be charged as normal letters, adding that the ticketing system will not be used for international mail and instead senders will be given money receipts, he said.

He explained that because they would have to attach more tickets to envelopes, people found difficult to write their recipient's complete address.

He said that Pakistan Post has increased charges for its international mail service because of the increase in the delivery service rates of airplanes due to COVID-19.

The new system has also ended the use of tickets on international mail.

Senders will now receive a receipt for money charged by the Pakistan Post for delivery abroad.