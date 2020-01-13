UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Invites Entries For International Letter-writing Competition

Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:47 PM

Pakistan Post invites entries for international letter-writing competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has invited potential candidates under fifteen years of age to submit their work for the international letter writing competition, an initiative of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for which last date for submission is March 15.

The theme selected for the 2020 competition is "Write a message to an adult about the world we live in".

The new theme invites youth to express their opinions on how they feel about the world around them, said a press release.

All member countries are invited to participate by organizing a competition on the national level before sending their top composition to the UPU. Each country's best letter must be submitted to the International Bureau no later than 5 May 2020.

All entries must be submitted through the national Post. Each country chooses a national winner and submits this entry to the international round, held by the UPU.

An international jury, chosen by the UPU International Bureau, judges the letters and selects the winners and entries worthy of a special mention.

The winners of the contest would be awarded with Rs20,000, Rs10,000 and Rs5,000 respectively for first second and third positions respectively.

The�best�letter in English�version only will be sent to the UPU where a jury would select winners to be awarded�gold,�silver�and�bronze medals bearing relevant inscription and their�names�as well as albums of the official postage stamps.

