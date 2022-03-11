Pakistan Post has invited potential candidates under fifteen years of age to submit their work for the international letter-writing competition, an initiative of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the last date of submission is April 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Post has invited potential candidates under fifteen years of age to submit their work for the international letter-writing competition, an initiative of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the last date of submission is April 15, 2022.

According to Pakistan Post, the theme for the 2022 competition was "Write a letter to an influential person explaining why and how to deal with climate change.

" The winners of the competition will be awarded Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 for the first, second, and third positions respectively.

The best letter (English version only) will be sent to UPU where a jury will select the winners for the gold, silver, and bronze medals which will include relevant inscriptions and their Names as well as official stamp albums. ?The aim of the competition was to encourage children to demonstrate their abilities and to develop a passion for sharing their experiences.