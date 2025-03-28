Pakistan Post Issues Commemorative Postage Stamp
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Post has issued a commemorative stamp on the completion of 130 years of the invention of X-ray on March 23, 2025.
The X-ray, invented by Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen in 1895, revolutionized medicine by enabling better disease diagnosis, bone fracture identification, and surgery. Siemens Healthineers followed up with the creation of the first X-ray machine in 1896, further advancing the technology, said a press release issued here on Friday.
In the world of medicine and diagnostics, the invention of X-ray proved to be a very important step and the beginning of a new era, which is becoming more important than ever in the coming days.
After the entry of artificial intelligence in the modern world, X-ray is also being used in very complex surgical and personalized treatment. The role of Siemens Healthineers in advancement of X-ray use and achieving new goals in the world of medicine is commendable.
