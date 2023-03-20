The Pakistan Post has issued the Commemorative Postal Stamp and Souvenir Sheet to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Senate of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan Post has issued the Commemorative Postal Stamp and Souvenir Sheet to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Senate of Pakistan.

According to the official source, the size of the Rs. 20 denomination commemorative stamp is 56 x35 mm and is available for sale from March 15 at all important post offices in the country.

Along with the stamp, a souvenir sheet of Rs. 50 and two perforated commemorative stamps of Rs.20 each are also being issued by Pakistan Post to mark the celebrations.

For the overseas orders of Stamps, the Manager Philatelic Bureau, Karachi GPO, or Manager National Philatelic Bureau, Islamabad GPO can be addressed while the request should be accompanied by a Bank Draft or Crossed Cheque en-cashable in Pakistan.

Pakistan Post issues various commemorative stamps on important national and international occasions, honouring great personalities and their achievements.

This tradition of commemorative stamps all around the world aims to put on record the legacies forged by various state institutions that merit a celebratory acknowledgment.

The Senate of Pakistan is celebrating 50 years of its advent, remembering and rejoicing in its pivotal role in strengthening the parliamentary system and promoting a free and fair democratic rule of law.

In this respect, the issuance of commemorative postal stamps is one of the many initiatives to celebrate the 50 years anniversary of the Senate in a memorable and befitting manner.

The core objective is to celebrate this unique juncture in our parliamentary history to renew, reaffirm and re-energize federal-provincial harmony and connectivity being a sine qua non for a robust, strong and homogenous federation.

To commemorate this historic occasion, the Senate of Pakistan also convened a historic three-day special session at the Parliament House from March 15 to 17, 2023, reflecting upon a truly monumental and path-defining journey that the Upper House of Parliament embarked upon 50 years ago.

The year 1973, will remain emblazoned in Pakistan's parliamentary history for having marked a constitutional epoch in the form of the 1973 Constitution that inter alia provided for a bicameral parliament designating the Senate as the Upper House.

The upper house was mandated to mainstream and institutionalize federating units into the federal parliamentary quotient, to empower provinces through effective and equal representation and devolution of powers.

Pakistan Senate's Golden Jubilee marks a crucial milestone in our national quest spanned over five decades as a united, harmonious and well-integrated federation.