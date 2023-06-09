UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Issues Commemorative Stamp

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan Post issues commemorative stamp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Post has released a commemorative stamp worth Rs 50 to mark the completion of field operations of the country's first Digital Census.

The stamp was unveiled by Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar at a function here at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This stamp was available for sale at all major post offices across the country. Naeem Zafar thanked all stakeholders including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SPARCO), local government, and the general public who supported and participated in this monumental event.

He said holding a digital census for the first time in Pakistan marks an important milestone in the country's history and paves the way for future advancements in data collection and analysis.

Chairman Pakistan Post Hafiz Shakeel appreciated the joint efforts of the Post Office and PBS in introducing the commemorative stamp, which was a symbol of pride and recognition for the great success of the transition to the digital census.

He said this was a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of all involved in ensuring the success of this important initiative.

He also appreciated the efforts of PBS as it was the country's premier statistical department responsible for providing reliable and timely statistical data to support evidence-based decision-making at various levels.

A documentary film was also screened during the event, portraying various activities and efforts undertaken during the census.

He highlighted the remarkable progress achieved in conducting the 7th Population and Housing Census through advanced digital technology.

He emphasized the efficiency and accuracy achieved through the use of modern technology and said it shows that it had a positive impact on data collection and analysis.

Pakistan Post Office also organized a stall for the participants to sell the stamps issued to acknowledge the efforts of all stakeholders for the Census.

This was a monumental step not only to promote census but also to highlight the importance of the first digital census in Pakistan.

The Chief Census Officer presented a stamp album to the distinguished guests, symbolizing the commemorative stamps for the 7th Census.

After the successful completion of this exercise, Pakistan has become the first country in South Asia to conduct a digital census of its kind.

The function was attended by representatives of Pakistan Post, NADRA, NTC, SPARCO and senior officials of PBS.

