Pakistan Post Issues Guidelines For Officers, Staff And Costumers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:23 PM

Pakistan Post has issued guidelines for all the officers, staff and customers in the light of the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan Post has issued guidelines for all the officers, staff and customers in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP an official of Pakistan Post said that work on a nationwide emergency has been started in the Pakistan Post to protect its thousands of employees and costumers from the coronavirus.

He said that Director General of Pakistan Post, Rana Mohammad Akhlaq, has issued instructions to all circle heads through to ensure the safety of all employees, especially international mail staff, DMO staff, and all the other operational officials posted in field post offices.

A top priority is given to consult local health authorities and ensure implementation on all safety measures.

According to which the queue system has been abolished at the level of the General Post Offices (GPOs) soon after lockdown.

Around 1.3 million pensioners were paid pensions at their doorsteps for the first time in the history of Pakistan Post to ensure the safety of elderly pensioners amid risk of coronavirus pandemic.

