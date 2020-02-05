UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Issues Special Postage Stamp To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Wed 05th February 2020

Pakistan Post has issued a special commemorative Postage Stamp to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with strong message "We Stand with Kashmir"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has issued a special commemorative Postage Stamp to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with strong message "We Stand with Kashmir".

The commemorative Postage Stamp has denomination of Rs. 20 will be available for sale at all important Post Offices and Philately Bureau of Pakistan Post from February 6, an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Wednesday.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year to breach of all international laws and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

