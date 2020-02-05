UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Issues Special Postage Stamp To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:47 PM

Pakistan Post issues special Postage Stamp to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan Post has issued a special commemorative Postage Stamp to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with strong message "We Stand with Kashmir"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Pakistan Post has issued a special commemorative Postage Stamp to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with strong message "We Stand with Kashmir".The commemorative Postage Stamp has denomination of 20 rupees and will be available for sale at all important Post Offices from tomorrow.

