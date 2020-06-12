UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Issues Ten Postage Stamps From July 2019 To February 2020

Fri 12th June 2020

Pakistan Post issues ten postage stamps from July 2019 to February 2020

Pakistan Post has issued ten commemorative postage stamps from July 2019 to February 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Post has issued ten commemorative postage stamps from July 2019 to February 2020. According the Economic Survey 2019-20 launched here on Thursday Commemorative Postage Stamps were issued on various special occasions including 70th Anniversary of the Commonwealth Organization (1949-2019) 14-08-2019 Rs 20/- , Commission on Science & Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) 04-10-2019 Rs 20/-, Japan's International Cooperation Towards Pakistan 22-10-2019 Rs 20/- , 30th Years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) 04-11-2019 Rs 20/-, 550th Birthday Celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev JI (1469-2019) 12-11-2019 Rs 20/- and Commemorative Postage Stamp on Golden Jubilee Celebrations of OIC 30-12-2019 Rs 50/-.

Other Commemorative Postage Stamps were also issued on 100th Birthday of Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Saeed. 10-10-2020 Rs 20/-, Commemorative Postage Stamp on Kashmir Solidarity Day 05-02-2020 Rs 20/- ,High Level International Conference in Islamabad on 17-18-2020 to 40years of presence of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan. 17-02-2020 Rs 20/- and issuance of Commemorative Postage Stamp on Muhammad Ali Under the Stamp Series "Tehreek-e-Pakistan K Mujahid". 18-02-2020 Rs 20/-.

