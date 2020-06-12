Pakistan Post issues ten postage stamps from July 2019 to February 2020

Pakistan Post has issued ten commemorative postage stamps from July 2019 to February 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Post has issued ten commemorative postage stamps from July 2019 to February 2020. According the Economic Survey 2019-20 launched here on Thursday Commemorative Postage Stamps were issued on various special occasions including 70th Anniversary of the Commonwealth Organization (1949-2019) 14-08-2019 Rs 20/- , Commission on Science & Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) 04-10-2019 Rs 20/-, Japan's International Cooperation Towards Pakistan 22-10-2019 Rs 20/- , 30th Years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) 04-11-2019 Rs 20/-, 550th Birthday Celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev JI (1469-2019) 12-11-2019 Rs 20/- and Commemorative Postage Stamp on Golden Jubilee Celebrations of OIC 30-12-2019 Rs 50/-.

Other Commemorative Postage Stamps were also issued on 100th Birthday of Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Saeed. 10-10-2020 Rs 20/-, Commemorative Postage Stamp on Kashmir Solidarity Day 05-02-2020 Rs 20/- ,High Level International Conference in Islamabad on 17-18-2020 to 40years of presence of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan. 17-02-2020 Rs 20/- and issuance of Commemorative Postage Stamp on Muhammad Ali Under the Stamp Series "Tehreek-e-Pakistan K Mujahid". 18-02-2020 Rs 20/-.