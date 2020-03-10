UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Large Network For Collection Of Utility Bills To Facilitate Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:56 PM

Pakistan Post large network for collection of utility bills to facilitate consumers

Pakistan Post has a large network of over 3000 outlets throughout the country for collection of utility bills in order to facilitate consumers from all walks of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has a large network of over 3000 outlets throughout the country for collection of utility bills in order to facilitate consumers from all walks of life.

According to Pakistan Post, the Day Post Offices collect electricity, telephone and gas bills from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Whereas, all General Post Offices (GPOs) and Night Post Offices offer this facility from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

On Friday, prayer and lunch break is observed from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

For further convenience of the working class community who cannot spare time to visit Post Offices in order to pay their bills, the facility of utility bill payment (Gas and Telephone) has also been extended at their doorstep, through cross cheque on a nominal charge of Rs.20/-.

The doorstep collection facility is currently available in Karachi only which will shortly be extended to other stations.

