UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Large Network For Collection Of Utility Bills To Facilitate Consumers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan Post large network for collection of utility bills to facilitate consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has a large network of over 3000 outlets throughout the country for collection of utility bills in order to facilitate consumers from all walks of life.

According to Pakistan Post, Post Offices will collect electricity, telephone and gas bills from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Whereas, all General Post Offices (GPOs) and Night Post Offices offer this facility from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

On Friday, prayer and lunch break is observed from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

For further convenience of the working class community who cannot spare time to visit Post Offices in order to pay their bills, the facility of utility bill payment (Gas and Telephone) has also been extended at their doorstep, through cross cheque on a nominal charge of Rs.20/-.

The doorstep collection facility is currently available in Karachi only which will shortly be extended to other stations.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Visit Gas Prayer Pakistan Post Post All From

Recent Stories

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

2 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

3 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.