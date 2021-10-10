UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Launches A Variety Of New Special Mail, Financial Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan Post launches a variety of new special mail, financial services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has launched a variety of new special mail and financial services which were running in competition with private courier services.

According to Pakistan Post, the hallmarks of these premier postal services were cheaper rates, high efficiency and widest network etc.

Pakistan Post having country wide network where others simply cannot reach provides efficient, cost effective, secures products and services to the people and organizations.

The postal service was also offering special package for bulk mailers for delivery of utility bills, mails, delivery of packages and parcels and urgent mail services.

Urgent Mail Service (UMS) a fast and reliable delivery network covers 214 destination of the country.

All bulk customers including commercial organizations, institutions, and multinational companies can avail pick up and credit facility by filling up a registration form. After registration, express Post Pick Up couriers will daily visit offices of registered customers daily according to a pre-arranged schedule. The Emergency on Call Pick up Facility was also available for registered customers.

