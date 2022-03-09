Pakistan Post launches EMO services in all GPOs, DFPOs

Pakistan Post, Electronic Money Order (EMO) service has been launched at all General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide and has been successfully rolled out at the Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPO)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Post, Electronic Money Order (EMO) service has been launched at all General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide and has been successfully rolled out at the Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPO).

Pakistan Post has introduced the Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) Programme that enables aspiring entrepreneurs to set up and operate a safe, profitable and respectable business of their own.

According to Pakistan Post, Digital Franchise Offices were equipped with latest technology and offer a variety of products and services, adding that this also ensure an effective track and trace facility on all articles booked from DFPOs and customers enjoy peace of mind by having complete visibility of their articles at each step throughout the articles journey.

In line with vision to make it a profitable venture for franchisees, Pakistan Post have extended the portfolio of products and services offered through the DFPO locations. This enables Franchisees to not only offer postal services, but a host of other products and services such as the sale of stationery and confectionery, grocery, mobile accessories and utility bills as well as any other product/ service carrying potential in the given locality.