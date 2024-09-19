Open Menu

Pakistan Post Launches UMS Plus Service In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Post introduced an urgent mail service plus (UMS Plus) with a commitment

to public service in south Punjab on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Multan GPO and Postmaster General Central Punjab Circle Lahore Malik Anwar Ahmed presided the event.

The UMS Plus service guarantees next-day delivery of articles. It is available in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Rajanpur, Lodhran, and Pakpattan, along with other post offices at the tehsil level.

Postmaster General South Punjab Circle Zaheer Ullah Khattak and Malik Anwar Ahmed addressed the gathering.

They maintained that the postal department was being modernized, and digitization was also improving its efficiency.

The UMS Plus service aimed to enhance the overall postal experience for people of South Punjab, the speakers remarked.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Javed Mahmood Bhatti, Director Federal Ombudsman Multan, Mahmood Khan Meo, Advisor Complaint Cell, Dr Tariq Ansari, former Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University, and other senior postal officials.

Similarly, another ceremony in this connection was organized in Muzaffargarh also which was headed by senior Post Master Shaban Sajid and attended by many other officials and citizens.

