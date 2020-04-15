Pakistan Post launches various financial services to restore customers' confidence, enhance revenues

Pakistan Post has recently launched various important financial services to restore the confidence of its customers and enhance revenues of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has recently launched various important financial services to restore the confidence of its customers and enhance revenues of the department.

Talking to APP, an official said that "we have started Urgent Mail Service (UMS) and through this service the people can immediately send their parcels to any part of the country. "Rates of this service are very low as compared with the private couriers," he said.

He said that Pakistan Post started initially export parcel service 'EMS' in seven countries.

Under this service, Pakistan Post is ensuring delivery of parcels in 72 hours, adding that this service would be further expanded.

The official said that Pakistan Post was offering 'urgent mail service' at cheapest rates. He said that on the special directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Pakistan Post would further expand its services across the country to provide better service to the people and make it a profitable entity.