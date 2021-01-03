UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Launches Whatsapp Numbers For Complaints Registration

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has launched special whatsapp numbers for complaints registration aiming to ensure direct complaint redressal.

According to a notification, on the special directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Director General Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD), whatsapp numbers were displayed of all Postmaster Generals on the website and Pakistan Post App for direct complaint redressal.

According to details, the PMGs have displayed whatsapp numbers of Postmaster General FC, AJK and GB Circle, Islamabad 0302-5328938 and Postmaster General Northern Punjab Circle, Rawalpindi whatsapp number 0314-5688322.

Similarly, Postmaster General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Circle Peshawar whatsapp number were 0333-9105909 and Postmaster General Central Punjab Circle, Lahore whatsapp number 0348-1692490 for direct complaint.

Postmaster General, Southern Punjab Cirlce, Multan whatsapp number 0311-5602300, Postmaster General northern Sindh Circle Hyderabad whatsapp number 0321-3522136, Postmaster General, Metropolitan Circle Karachi whatsapp number 0318-8801662, Postmaster General, Balochistan Cirlce Quetta whatsapp number 0333-7940774 and Dte-General, Pak Post (Headquarters) Islamabad whatsapp number 03334850762 for direct complaint.

