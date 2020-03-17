Pakistan Post making efforts to promote e-commerce

Pakistan Post will act as an agent for Finja's growing e-commerce platform and integrate it with Pakistan Post's existing platforms including its website and apps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Post will act as an agent for Finja's growing e-commerce platform and integrate it with Pakistan Post's existing platforms including its website and apps.

A recent development came about, wherein Finja (Pvt) Ltd and Pakistan Post signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), an official told APP.

"This will enable its customers to purchase a range of products offered by merchants at Finja's marketplace through direct payments as well as on easy monthly installments," he said, adding that indeed, this venture would propel Pakistan Post's e-commerce initiatives, which is one of its key objectives these days.

In addition, Finja would be collaborating with Pakistan Post on a wide array of opportunities and propositions to digitize their existing and upcoming services including deliveries, disbursements, remittances and payments to enter a new era of digital innovation for a public services organization.