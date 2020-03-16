Pakistan Post making efforts to promote franchise post

Pakistan Post is making efforts to make a genuine turn around by promoting franchise post model which will capture the major share in courier & digital financial services market

An official of the Pakistan Post told APP that the initiative would make this premium public service organization, a self-sustaining and vibrant entity.

He further said that all efforts are being made to make this initiative a successful venture. This, he added, will turn Pakistan Post into a valuable national asset.

"Pakistan Post is on the road to restore and regain its lost glory as premium Federal public organization, in this context Pakistan Post has recently took innovative initiatives such as e-Commerce, mobile App�and EMS plus to meet the rising expectations of the digital consumers," he said.

He said that in continuation of its endeavors Pakistan Post is now revamping its franchise post business model in collaboration with Nadra e-sahulat.

The franchise model has been called the greatest business model ever invented; permitting a franchisee to open your business elsewhere can provide a completely new support team to grow your brand presence & revenues without incurring a major cost.