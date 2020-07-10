Pakistan Post Mobile App downloaded by more than 100,000 customers

Pakistan Post Mobile Application (App) has downloaded by more than 100,000 users which was allow customer to track and trace their articles online on their android mobile devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Mobile Application (App) has downloaded by more than 100,000 users which was allow customer to track and trace their articles online on their android mobile devices.

An official told APP on Friday that Pakistan Post take-up all the complaints through this Mobile App to enhance customer experience and continually improve the system.

"The application has several features that makes use of the wide array of services. Pakistan Post already offers such as track and trace, complaint handling, e-commerce, parcel collect, delivery, complaints, post office locations, tariff, postcodes and information about postal services", he said.

He said that using the app, customers could track their parcel throughout its journey, adding that also could file a complaint with an assurance that it would be addressed duly.