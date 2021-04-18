UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Mobile App Gaining Popularity In Postal Customers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan Post mobile app gaining popularity in postal customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post Mobile application has been making its name in postal customers across the country due to it's wide range of quality services.

Pakistan Post was taken several steps in last two years by introducing modern system in the shape of mobile application, Electronic Money Order (EMO) at doorstep and digital franchise post offices, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said that mobile app is providing several postal services including complaint registration, e-commerce facility, tariff, parcel collection and updated information.

The official said people are taking keen interest in the mobile app service of Pakistan Post.

He said that maximum postal customers should download mobile app to avail facilities.

He said that Pakistan Post is committed to ensure secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the footsteps.

"Pakistan Post mobile app was aimed to meet the rising expectations of our customers and make it a customer friendly, self-sustaining and technology driven entity in the digital world," he added.

The mobile app is also providing all the information and updates about the postal services including its rest houses, foreign remittances and Pak Post Shop.

More Stories From Pakistan

