Pakistan Post Mobile App users raises to 50,000

The number of registered users of the Pakistan Post Mobile applications (app) has raised to 50,000 in last one year, showing public trust in the services of Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):The number of registered users of the Pakistan Post Mobile applications (app) has raised to 50,000 in last one year, showing public trust in the services of Pakistan Post.

A senior official of Pakistan Post told APP on Monday that Pakistan Post's mobile app was customer friendly, self-sustaining and technology oriented, adding that more people should get themselves registered to avail the services of Pakistan Post in hassle free way.

"The mobile app has several features that makes use of the wide array of services Pakistan Post including track and trace, complaint handling, e-commerce, parcel collection, delivery, complaints, post office locations, tariff, postcodes and information about postal services," he said.

He said Pakistan Post had also registered 700 partners to date and 260 packets have been delivered through same day delivery service, pick up service and e-commerce service.

He said many international web portal operators have shown their interest to enter into the Pakistani market with the Pakistan Post as their delivery partner.

Pakistan Post has the capacity to deliver online vendors for their cash on delivery products with proof of delivery and prompt reconciliation of their payments on affordable charges.� He also informed that Express Mail Service (EMS) is another specialized service of Pakistan Post which facilitates export sector that aimed to deliver parcels at major overseas destinations in 72 hours, with real time track and trace facilities.

Regarding Automation of Post Offices through Korean Exim Bank Loan, the official informed that PC-1 for digitization of Post Offices was prepared on the basis of feasibility report.

The Ministry was making efforts to change the postal system in the country by incorporating advance technology in the system.