Pakistan Post Modernised To Provide Fast, Affordable Services: DG
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Post has been revamped to operate on modern lines, offering swift and efficient services to the public at rates significantly lower than private courier companies.
This was stated by Director General Pakistan Post Samiullah Khan during his visit to the Multan General Post Office here on Friday, where he was accompanied by Postmaster General of South Punjab Circle Zaheerullah Khan Khattak.
Deputy Postmaster General of South Punjab Circle Saifullah Rai and Chief Postmaster Multan, Arif Khan Niazi, briefed the DG on the performance of the Multan Circle.
Expressing satisfaction, DG Pakistan Post inspected various facilities at the General Post Office, including Express Post Services, booking counters, NADRA counters and the delivery section.
The Postmaster General highlighted that advanced services such as UMS Plus, EMS Plus, Electronic Money Order and NADRA-related facilities were being provided at competitive rates, ensuring modern and affordable communication options for the public in South Punjab. He also noted that the longstanding demand of local traders for 24-hour mail distribution was now being fulfilled, enhancing business communication efficiency.
Other postal officials, including Abdul Rauf Khan, Ishaq Khan Baloch, Shahid Yousuf, Rana Tahir, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jehanzeb, and Rehan Ibrahim, presented updates on their respective branches.
The DG Pakistan Post engaged with visitors to understand their concerns regarding postal services and issued immediate directives to resolve their issues.
