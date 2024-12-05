Open Menu

Pakistan Post, NAB Jointly Organise Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:52 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Post organised a seminar here on Thursday, under the guidelines of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), wherein speakers highlighted the need for stringent internal control and anti-corruption measures within departments to weed out the menace of corruption.

Chief Postmaster General Multan GPO Arif Khan Niazi said that negligence in performance of duty also falls within the ambit of corruption and urged officers and officials to be dutiful. He added that radical steps within the department to weed out corruption were mandatory not only to eliminate corruption but also to improve financial standing of the country and its image at the international level.

“Its not just financial dishonesty, dereliction of duty also falls within the definition of corruption,” Niazi said adding that failure in delivering package in time was also a form of corruption.

Senior Postmaster Multan Muhammad Ishaq Khan Baloch, Manager Express Post Abdul Rauf Khan, senior postmaster (delivery) Shahid Yousuf and others were present.

