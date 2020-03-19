Pakistan Post offers EMO service to transfer money

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post is offering Pakistan Post Electronic Money Order (EMO) service which is known as post to doorstep, adding that these EMOs was paid at doorstep of the recipient.

An official told APP on Thursday that now (EMO) service is the swift way to transfer money from one post office to other post office.

"An EMO exceeding Rs.50,000 will not be paid to the payee at his door step in any case but payment will have to be collected by him from the window of the designated EMO Payment Office", he said.

The official said that Pakistan Post was using Riposte system which was considered as the safe, affordable and accurate to transfer money among 83 General Post Offices (GPOs).

He said that currently, a number of postal administrations are using Riposte to deliver money order services around the world.

"The post offices using such system have not only reduced the overhead costs of running the services by removing the paper intensive aspects but also reduce frauds by using Riposte", he added.