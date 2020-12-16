UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Offers Full Range Of Express Mail Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post is going to offer a full range of Express Services to foster further development and diversification of postal services as well as to cater the varied needs of the customers, especially in trade and commerce.

Director General Pakistan Post, Muhammad Akhlaque Rana told APP that Urgent Mail Service is a fast, reliable, efficient and secure home delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels, adding that computerized track and trace system is also available.

Pakistan Post International Express Mail Service (EMS) is being offered from major domestic locations for 104 countries for prompt transmission and speedy delivery of postal articles EMS.

The maximum weight of EMS item is 30 kilograms.

An EMS item was accepted for booking upto a maximum weight of 30 kg. While length 1.50 meters for any one dimension and length and girth combined 3 meters. He said that a compensation was provided that a complaint regarding loss, non-delivery of an EMS item is preferred to the office concerned within 30 days of an article, in case of an established loss of an EMS article due to the fault of the Post, the liability was accepted and compensation made commensurate with actual loss to the maximum extent.

