Pakistan Post offers huge opportunity to start own business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) introduced a modern Postal System with top-notch services and improved customer experience.

In line with the government's vision, Pakistan Post offers a huge opportunity to start one's own business and earn handsome monetary gains by establishing DFPO.

According to an official of Pakistan Post, DFPO equipped with state of the art technology and is providing postal and other valuable added services, in line with the market demands and customer needs.

The postal services being offered at DFPO includes envelopes, parcels, urgent mail services, express mail services and Cash on Delivery.

The valuable added services being offered at DFPO includes sale of postage stamps, photostat, printing, stationary and life Insurance Policies (PLI).