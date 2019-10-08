Pakistan post offers three times cheaper rates than other courier services

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan postal service was offering up to three times cheaper charges to the public for their services as compared to other courier services in the market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan postal service was offering up to three times cheaper charges to the public for their services as compared to other courier services in the market.

Being the oldest player in the courier market, Pakistan posts' charges in different services were economical starting from Rs 8 for letters of up to 20g and up to Rs 100 for letters of up to 2kg while Rs 20 for small packets of up to 250g and up to Rs 45 for weight of up to 2kg.

These rates are three times cheaper than that of private courier services companies such as OCS, TCS and Leopard courier services.

In comparison to Pakistan post which was charging Rs 45 for a package upto 2kg, OCS was charging 220 for 1kg and Rs 110 for each additional 500 grams, TCS was charging Rs 200 for packages between 2kg-5k Rs. 200 are charged within city while Leopard courier services were charging Rs 195 for 1kg or Rs 150 for each additional kg.

With offering cheap rates Pakistan Post was also providing rapid delivery services as it owned the biggest courier network in the country.

Pakistan Post's urgent mail service (UMS) also offered economical rates for walk-in customers. This service has been designed for urgent mails which is a fast, efficient and secure overnight /2nd day home delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels. Computerized track and trace system is also available for this service.

Launched earlier this year, export parcel service 'EMS Plus' was also a significant feature of Pakistan post for small traders to deliver their consignments in foreign countries within 72 hours at minimal rates.

Initially launched as a pilot project in Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Lahore, under this service parcels of up to 30 kilograms can be booked for six countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Japan, United Kingdom, Thailand, and Australia.