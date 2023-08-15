Pakistan Post offices held ceremony to mark 76th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Independence Day celebrations were held in Pakistan Post with enthusiasm and national spirit across the country including the twin cities.

All the GPOs including Rawalpindi Islamabad were beautifully decorated with colourful bunting and electric appliances.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at more than two hundred locations. Deputy Director General Ihsanullah was the chief guest at the flag-hoisting ceremony at Rawalpindi GPO.

Chief Postmaster Ayesha Komal and many other officers and employees participated.

After unfurling the flag, the national anthem was played and the cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Deputy Director General Ihsanullah in his address said that Pakistan came into existence after the unprecedented sacrifices of the ancestors.

Now we all must work hard to get our country to a dignified place, beyond our prejudices. He welcomed the full participation of the employees in the Independence celebration and expressed the expectation that the same spirit would be shown for the significant development of the Pakistan Post.