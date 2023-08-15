Open Menu

Pakistan Post Offices Held Ceremony To Mark 76th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan Post offices held ceremony to mark 76th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Independence Day celebrations were held in Pakistan Post with enthusiasm and national spirit across the country including the twin cities.

All the GPOs including Rawalpindi Islamabad were beautifully decorated with colourful bunting and electric appliances.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at more than two hundred locations. Deputy Director General Ihsanullah was the chief guest at the flag-hoisting ceremony at Rawalpindi GPO.

Chief Postmaster Ayesha Komal and many other officers and employees participated.

After unfurling the flag, the national anthem was played and the cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Deputy Director General Ihsanullah in his address said that Pakistan came into existence after the unprecedented sacrifices of the ancestors.

Now we all must work hard to get our country to a dignified place, beyond our prejudices. He welcomed the full participation of the employees in the Independence celebration and expressed the expectation that the same spirit would be shown for the significant development of the Pakistan Post.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rawalpindi Same Independence Pakistan Post All

Recent Stories

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

40 minutes ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

47 minutes ago
 Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 Political stability core for holding free, fair el ..

Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

48 minutes ago
 UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increas ..

UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increasingly harsh curbs on women, g ..

48 minutes ago
 Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at N ..

Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab

1 hour ago
BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day ..

BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day in Quetta

51 minutes ago
 Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

49 minutes ago
 ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable ..

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

2 hours ago
 Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off ..

Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

51 minutes ago
 Universities celebrate Independence Day with natio ..

Universities celebrate Independence Day with national spirit

51 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day ..

Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day functions

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan