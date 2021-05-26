Pakistan Post opens 1200 more new DFPOs

Pakistan Post has opened 1200 more new 'Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPO) across the country in various cities and towns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has opened 1200 more new 'Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPO) across the country in various cities and towns.

The total number of DFPOs has reached to 2200 across the country, equipped with state of the art technology infrastructure and features, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Post continues its journey towards innovation and modernization to meet the requirements of its customers.

The new digital Post Offices were includes advanced technology, track and trace systems and also standard offices.

Pakistan Post will also renovate its dilapidated post offices and convert into digital post offices by next year.

The project had been started through a public-private partnership.

Pakistan Post EMS Plus service was also functional abroad in all the countries, which were very popular among postal customers.

Similarly, Pakistan Post UMS plus service was popular in the country. More applications have been received for the acquisition of digital franchises.