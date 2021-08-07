Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Post has opened Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities to boost online business in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has opened Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities to boost online business in the country.

According to Pakistan Post, Facilitation Centers was established in Islamabad General Post Office (GPO), Peshawar GPO, Karachi GPO, Gujrat GPO, Multan GPO, Gujranwala GPO, Sialkot GPO and Faisalabad GPO.

The Facilitation Centers have all the facilities for collecting and scanning the sellers' products and delivering ahead to various warehouses of Amazon in the world.

The initiative was aimed to promote e-commerce in the country and boost exports. Pakistan Post will transport sellers consignments from their doorstep to various warehouses of Amazon.

Pakistan Post office has been formally authorized as the delivery partner of the global e-commerce giant.

It would promote e-commerce in the country and help boost exports and Pakistani products will now be available to millions of consumers globally.