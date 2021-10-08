UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Organizes A Simple Ceremony To Celebrate World Post Day

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post on Friday organized a simple ceremony to observe World Post Day here at Directorate General Pakistan Post.

Due to Covid-19, this year the observation of the day had been kept to the minimum participation, said a press release.

Universal Postal Union (UPU) flag hoisted at Directorate General Pakistan Post and the message of the Director General UPU read in a simple ceremony in which officers and staff of Pakistan Post participated, while observing COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

Similarly, UPU Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in offices of Postmasters General, Unit Officers and General Post Offices (GPOs) all over the country.

