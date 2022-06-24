UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Organizes 'Khuli Katchery'

Published June 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Post has organized an online open court (Khuli Katchery) on the directives of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood.

During open court, Director General Pakistan Post Hassan Akhtar listened to the complaints through online zoom meetings of the postal clients and issued orders to the concerned for redressal.

The open court was also joined by senior management and assured the customers to resolve their complaints at the earliest.

The customers highly praised the initiative and thanked high ups of Pakistan Post in this regard.

Director General Pakistan Post directed concerned management to take steps for resolving customers complaints and providing all possible facilities to them.

He termed the customers an asset for Pakistan Post, adding that timely redressal of customers complaints was top priority and responsibility of the department.

DG said that Pakistan Post also launched a mobile application that allowed customers to track and trace their articles on cellular devices. "The app also registers customer complaints to enhance their experience and improve Pakistan Post's efficacy", he added.

The high-ranking officers based in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also organized such courts.

More Stories From Pakistan

