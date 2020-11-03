Pakistan Post organizes online 'Khuli Katchery'

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post on Tuesday organized an online 'Khuli Katchery' (Open Court) for resolving the complaints of postal services clients on month basis.

The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, said a press release.

The open court was joined by senior management of Pakistan Post and assured the customers to resolve their complaints at the earliest.

The customers highly praised the initiative of open court and thanked Director General Pakistan Post in this regard.

DG Pakistan Post directed concerned management to take steps for resolving customers complaints and providing all possible facilities to them.

He termed the customers an asset for Pakistan Post, adding that timely redressal of customers complaints is our top priority and responsibility.