Pakistan Post (PP) Retired Employees Praised Initiative Of Delivering Pensions At Doorstep

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Pakistan Post (PP) retired employees praised initiative of delivering pensions at doorstep

Pakistan Post (PP) retired employees on Wednesday highly praised the initiative of delivering pensions at doorstep amid Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post (PP) retired employees on Wednesday highly praised the initiative of delivering pensions at doorstep amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Former Additional, Director General Pakistan Post Fazli Sattar Khan said that the initiative was big relief for the elderly pensioners of the department.

He thanked Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, saying that mostly pensioners were using public transport and used to wait in long queues to get their pensions. Another retired employee Muhammad Niaz said that he was happy that the government is taking care of elders, adding that it was great service to not put them at risk amid coronavirus outbreak.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan around 1.3 million elderly retired employees of Pakistan Post was being delivered pensions at their doorstep, in a recent statement said Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

He said that the decision was taken after the Prime Minister issued special directives to minimize unnecessary public gatherings around the country amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

He said for the first time pensions would be delivered at the doorstep to ensure that the elderly stay at home and remain safe.

